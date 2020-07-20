Rent Calculator
All apartments in Leon Valley
Find more places like 6246 Parsley Hill.
6246 Parsley Hill
6246 Parsley Hill
6246 Parsley Hill
·
No Longer Available
Location
6246 Parsley Hill, Leon Valley, TX 78238
Seneca West
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home with well laid out floor plan. Large backyard Home is in wonderful condition. Lots of cabinet space. Available mid May.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6246 Parsley Hill have any available units?
6246 Parsley Hill doesn't have any available units at this time.
Leon Valley, TX
.
Is 6246 Parsley Hill currently offering any rent specials?
6246 Parsley Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6246 Parsley Hill pet-friendly?
No, 6246 Parsley Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Leon Valley
.
Does 6246 Parsley Hill offer parking?
Yes, 6246 Parsley Hill offers parking.
Does 6246 Parsley Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6246 Parsley Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6246 Parsley Hill have a pool?
No, 6246 Parsley Hill does not have a pool.
Does 6246 Parsley Hill have accessible units?
No, 6246 Parsley Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 6246 Parsley Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 6246 Parsley Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6246 Parsley Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 6246 Parsley Hill does not have units with air conditioning.
