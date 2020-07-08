5507 Caraway Bnd

Amenities
~Gorgeous 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home in The Ridge @ Leon Valley with many updates~Freshly painted, new carpet, new vinyl plank flooring downstairs~ Spacious family room opens to the eat-in island kitchen~Stainless appliances, including refrigerator included~Separate formal dining room/study~Master bathroom has a double vanity, separate garden tub & shower, walk-in closet~Huge gameroom~Covered patio, sprinkler system~Ready for immediate move-in!~Pets allowed~Convenient to shopping, Loop 410, Med Center~