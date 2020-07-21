All apartments in Leon Valley
5507 Caraway Bnd
5507 Caraway Bnd

5507 Caraway Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

5507 Caraway Bnd, Leon Valley, TX 78238
Seneca West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
~Gorgeous 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home in The Ridge @ Leon Valley with many updates~Freshly painted, new carpet, new vinyl plank flooring downstairs~ Spacious family room opens to the eat-in island kitchen~Stainless appliances, including refrigerator included~Separate formal dining room/study~Master bathroom has a double vanity, separate garden tub & shower, walk-in closet~Huge gameroom~Covered patio, sprinkler system~Ready for immediate move-in!~Pets allowed~Convenient to shopping, Loop 410, Med Center~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5507 Caraway Bnd have any available units?
5507 Caraway Bnd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leon Valley, TX.
What amenities does 5507 Caraway Bnd have?
Some of 5507 Caraway Bnd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5507 Caraway Bnd currently offering any rent specials?
5507 Caraway Bnd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5507 Caraway Bnd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5507 Caraway Bnd is pet friendly.
Does 5507 Caraway Bnd offer parking?
Yes, 5507 Caraway Bnd offers parking.
Does 5507 Caraway Bnd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5507 Caraway Bnd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5507 Caraway Bnd have a pool?
No, 5507 Caraway Bnd does not have a pool.
Does 5507 Caraway Bnd have accessible units?
No, 5507 Caraway Bnd does not have accessible units.
Does 5507 Caraway Bnd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5507 Caraway Bnd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5507 Caraway Bnd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5507 Caraway Bnd has units with air conditioning.
