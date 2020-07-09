All apartments in Leander
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

Trailside Oaks

680 Naumann Dr · (512) 641-5240
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

680 Naumann Dr, Leander, TX 78641

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

3 Bedrooms

468LL · Avail. Sep 8

$2,050

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

420OZ · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

452LL · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

See 18+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Trailside Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
green community
nest technology
online portal
playground
smoke-free community
Trailside Oaks is a brand-new luxury townhome community located in beautiful Leander, TX. Our community is nestled in Leander, who was rated the number one place to raise a family in Texas with award-winning schools and a rural lifestyle that is second to none. Eateries, shopping, and entertainment galore will be at your fingertips, and it is here that you can catch the Cap Metro commuter rail to nearby Austin for the excitement of the big city.

Trailside Oaks offers 3 level Townhomes for lease designed to meet all your living needs. All our townhomes feature 9 and 10 ft ceilings, granite countertops, Vinyl Plank farmhouse flooring, Stainless steel appliances including Refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, and charming views from your Decks or patios! Come enjoy the convenience of our 2 car attached garages with direct entry into your home.

Our community amenities promise to be everything you’ve dreamed of and more. The Luxury doesn’t stop when you leave your doorstep. Hiking, Biking, and walking trails. Outdoor fitness stations throughout. Climbing rocks, fishing area, multiple picnic and pavilion areas, light shading fire pits, outdoor seating, and grilling stations. Call us today and make an appointment to come see why Trailside Oaks is your new luxury home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $150 for 1 bedrooms; $350 for 3 bedrooms
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply; No weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $200
rent: $15
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $200
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply no weight limit
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Trailside Oaks have any available units?
Trailside Oaks offers three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,050. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Trailside Oaks have?
Some of Trailside Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Trailside Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Trailside Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Trailside Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Trailside Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Trailside Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Trailside Oaks offers parking.
Does Trailside Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Trailside Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Trailside Oaks have a pool?
No, Trailside Oaks does not have a pool.
Does Trailside Oaks have accessible units?
No, Trailside Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Trailside Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Trailside Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Does Trailside Oaks have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Trailside Oaks has units with air conditioning.
