Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments courtyard e-payments fire pit green community nest technology online portal playground smoke-free community

Trailside Oaks is a brand-new luxury townhome community located in beautiful Leander, TX. Our community is nestled in Leander, who was rated the number one place to raise a family in Texas with award-winning schools and a rural lifestyle that is second to none. Eateries, shopping, and entertainment galore will be at your fingertips, and it is here that you can catch the Cap Metro commuter rail to nearby Austin for the excitement of the big city.



Trailside Oaks offers 3 level Townhomes for lease designed to meet all your living needs. All our townhomes feature 9 and 10 ft ceilings, granite countertops, Vinyl Plank farmhouse flooring, Stainless steel appliances including Refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, and charming views from your Decks or patios! Come enjoy the convenience of our 2 car attached garages with direct entry into your home.



Our community amenities promise to be everything you’ve dreamed of and more. The Luxury doesn’t stop when you leave your doorstep. Hiking, Biking, and walking trails. Outdoor fitness stations throughout. Climbing rocks, fishing area, multiple picnic and pavilion areas, light shading fire pits, outdoor seating, and grilling stations. Call us today and make an appointment to come see why Trailside Oaks is your new luxury home.