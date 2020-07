Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage yoga cats allowed accessible bbq/grill coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area game room internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board

We are a 100% private entry community with direct access to every unit. Maintain your safety and social distancing with no shared elevators, breezeways or corridors to worry about. Direct access garages available. Enjoy the serenity of living along a peaceful greenbelt on the edge of the Hill Country. Enroll your kids in top rated Leander schools. Enjoy walking your dog along the adjacent Leander trail system. Gather with friends to watch the big game on our covered porch and enjoy the open air yoga studio. Make your home in a peaceful neighborhood and enjoy fresh air and a fun, comfortable lifestyle at The Sarah by Arium!