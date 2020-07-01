GREAT HOME* IN NICE NEIGHBORHOOD* 3 /2* ACROSS FOR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL*REFRIGERATOR STAYS*LIVING ROOM FEATURES HIGH CEILINGS*MIL PLAN*CARPET IN BEDROOMS ONLY*TILE THROUGH OUT*FENCED YARD**INDOOR UTILITY*GAS RANGE*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 813 Deercreek LN have any available units?
813 Deercreek LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 813 Deercreek LN have?
Some of 813 Deercreek LN's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Deercreek LN currently offering any rent specials?
813 Deercreek LN is not currently offering any rent specials.