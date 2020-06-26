Nice 1 story home is situated on a corner lot. New Vinyl Plank and carpets recently installed. Comes complete with Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator. Large privacy fenced back yard.This home is clean and ready for an immediate move in!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 811 Estancia WAY have any available units?
811 Estancia WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 811 Estancia WAY have?
Some of 811 Estancia WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Estancia WAY currently offering any rent specials?
811 Estancia WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.