811 Estancia WAY
Last updated August 11 2019 at 11:03 AM

811 Estancia WAY

811 Estancia Way · No Longer Available
Location

811 Estancia Way, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 1 story home is situated on a corner lot. New Vinyl Plank and carpets recently installed. Comes complete with Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator. Large privacy fenced back yard.This home is clean and ready for an immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Estancia WAY have any available units?
811 Estancia WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 811 Estancia WAY have?
Some of 811 Estancia WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Estancia WAY currently offering any rent specials?
811 Estancia WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Estancia WAY pet-friendly?
No, 811 Estancia WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leander.
Does 811 Estancia WAY offer parking?
No, 811 Estancia WAY does not offer parking.
Does 811 Estancia WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 Estancia WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Estancia WAY have a pool?
No, 811 Estancia WAY does not have a pool.
Does 811 Estancia WAY have accessible units?
No, 811 Estancia WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Estancia WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 Estancia WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 811 Estancia WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 Estancia WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
