712 Mountain Ridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

712 Mountain Ridge Drive

712 Mountain Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

712 Mountain Ridge Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

pet friendly
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will love this spacious single story 4 bedroom with new 2 inch blinds, neutral colors throughout. Master suite offers separate garden tub and shower. Kitchen with center island, built in microwave and gas cook top. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. Application forms are provided by the office after showing is complete and prospect completes survey from showing service after showing is completed.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Mountain Ridge Drive have any available units?
712 Mountain Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
Is 712 Mountain Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
712 Mountain Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Mountain Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 Mountain Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 712 Mountain Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 712 Mountain Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 712 Mountain Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Mountain Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Mountain Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 712 Mountain Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 712 Mountain Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 712 Mountain Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Mountain Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Mountain Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Mountain Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 Mountain Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
