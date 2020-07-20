603 Clear Spring Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Leander's North Creek - Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Leander's North Creek (Near Hero Way/Bagdad) ~ Open Living Room w/Fireplace & High Ceilings ~ New Vinyl Plank Flooring in Main Area's & Bathrooms ~ Stainless Appliances in Kitchen ~ Spacious Master w/Double Vanity & Large Walk-In Closet ~ 2" Blinds Throughout ~ Washer & Dryer Included ~ Ceiling Fans in Almost Every Room ~ Large Privacy Fenced Backyard ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Excellent Leander Schools Nearby ~ Close to 183 & Grocery Stores/Restaurants



(RLNE4750698)