Leander, TX
603 Clear Spring Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

603 Clear Spring Ln

603 Clear Spring Lane · No Longer Available
Location

603 Clear Spring Lane, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Leander's North Creek - Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Leander's North Creek (Near Hero Way/Bagdad) ~ Open Living Room w/Fireplace & High Ceilings ~ New Vinyl Plank Flooring in Main Area's & Bathrooms ~ Stainless Appliances in Kitchen ~ Spacious Master w/Double Vanity & Large Walk-In Closet ~ 2" Blinds Throughout ~ Washer & Dryer Included ~ Ceiling Fans in Almost Every Room ~ Large Privacy Fenced Backyard ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Excellent Leander Schools Nearby ~ Close to 183 & Grocery Stores/Restaurants

(RLNE4750698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Clear Spring Ln have any available units?
603 Clear Spring Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 603 Clear Spring Ln have?
Some of 603 Clear Spring Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Clear Spring Ln currently offering any rent specials?
603 Clear Spring Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Clear Spring Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 603 Clear Spring Ln is pet friendly.
Does 603 Clear Spring Ln offer parking?
Yes, 603 Clear Spring Ln offers parking.
Does 603 Clear Spring Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 603 Clear Spring Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Clear Spring Ln have a pool?
No, 603 Clear Spring Ln does not have a pool.
Does 603 Clear Spring Ln have accessible units?
No, 603 Clear Spring Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Clear Spring Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 Clear Spring Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Clear Spring Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 Clear Spring Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
