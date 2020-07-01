529 Heinatz Flat Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Beautiful kitchen with granite counters and pantry . Loft /Family/ Extensive Tile floors on main floor. Full yard landscaping & sprinkler system. Large secondary bedrooms.4 sides masonry. Walk to pool/park. Covered patio. Tiled shower . Double vanity in master. Close to Metro Rail. Never lived in!! No aggressive breed dogs or cats allowed.