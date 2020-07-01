Beautiful kitchen with granite counters and pantry . Loft /Family/ Extensive Tile floors on main floor. Full yard landscaping & sprinkler system. Large secondary bedrooms.4 sides masonry. Walk to pool/park. Covered patio. Tiled shower . Double vanity in master. Close to Metro Rail. Never lived in!! No aggressive breed dogs or cats allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 529 Heinatz Flat Ln have any available units?
529 Heinatz Flat Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 529 Heinatz Flat Ln have?
Some of 529 Heinatz Flat Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Heinatz Flat Ln currently offering any rent specials?
529 Heinatz Flat Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Heinatz Flat Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 529 Heinatz Flat Ln is pet friendly.
Does 529 Heinatz Flat Ln offer parking?
No, 529 Heinatz Flat Ln does not offer parking.
Does 529 Heinatz Flat Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 Heinatz Flat Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Heinatz Flat Ln have a pool?
Yes, 529 Heinatz Flat Ln has a pool.
Does 529 Heinatz Flat Ln have accessible units?
No, 529 Heinatz Flat Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Heinatz Flat Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 Heinatz Flat Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 529 Heinatz Flat Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 529 Heinatz Flat Ln has units with air conditioning.
