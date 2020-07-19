511 Hyde Cv

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Leander - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Leander Off of Crystal Falls Pkwy & 183 on Large Corner Lot ~ New Wood Grain Ceramic Tile Flooring ~ Large Living area w/Fireplace ~ Formal Dining & Breakfast Area ~ Office/Study or 4th Bedroom ~ Ceiling Fan's Throughout ~ Spacious Master w/Double Vanity, Spa/Garden Tub, Separate Shower & Walk-In Closet ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Whole House Water Softener ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Beautiful Live Oak Trees ~ Close to Schools, Shopping & Entertainment



(RLNE4668222)