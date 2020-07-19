511 Hyde Cv

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Leander - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Leander Off of Crystal Falls Pkwy & 183 on Large Corner Lot ~ New Wood Grain Ceramic Tile Flooring ~ Large Living area w/Fireplace ~ Formal Dining & Breakfast Area ~ Office/Study or 4th Bedroom ~ Ceiling Fan's Throughout ~ Spacious Master w/Double Vanity, Spa/Garden Tub, Separate Shower & Walk-In Closet ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Whole House Water Softener ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Beautiful Live Oak Trees ~ Close to Schools, Shopping & Entertainment
(RLNE4668222)