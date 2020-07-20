Rent Calculator
All apartments in Leander
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
507 Deercreek LN
507 Deercreek Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
507 Deercreek Lane, Leander, TX 78641
Amenities
all utils included
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
garage
Don't miss out on this amazing 1 bedroom garage apartment. Immaculate condition, well maintained. Fully furnished. All bills paid. Move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 507 Deercreek LN have any available units?
507 Deercreek LN doesn't have any available units at this time.
Leander, TX
.
Is 507 Deercreek LN currently offering any rent specials?
507 Deercreek LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Deercreek LN pet-friendly?
No, 507 Deercreek LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Leander
.
Does 507 Deercreek LN offer parking?
Yes, 507 Deercreek LN offers parking.
Does 507 Deercreek LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Deercreek LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Deercreek LN have a pool?
No, 507 Deercreek LN does not have a pool.
Does 507 Deercreek LN have accessible units?
No, 507 Deercreek LN does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Deercreek LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 Deercreek LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Deercreek LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Deercreek LN does not have units with air conditioning.
