All apartments in Leander
Find more places like 500 MacKenzie Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leander, TX
/
500 MacKenzie Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

500 MacKenzie Way

500 Mackenzie Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leander
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

500 Mackenzie Way, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
*2.5 car garage on .23 acre cul-de-sac lot*New appliances, paint & flooring 2014*Mother in law floor plan*Zero carpet - wood laminate and ceramic tile throughout*Enormous master & secondary bedrooms*Open floor plan living/kitchen/dining*High ceilings & abundance of natural light*Wifi-thermostat & water softener convey*Community pool & park*Exemplary schools: Camacho-score of A-, Leander Middle-score of A-, Leander High-score of A-*Close to shopping and restaurants 1431/183A - 1890 Ranch*Move in ready!!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 MacKenzie Way have any available units?
500 MacKenzie Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 500 MacKenzie Way have?
Some of 500 MacKenzie Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 MacKenzie Way currently offering any rent specials?
500 MacKenzie Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 MacKenzie Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 MacKenzie Way is pet friendly.
Does 500 MacKenzie Way offer parking?
Yes, 500 MacKenzie Way offers parking.
Does 500 MacKenzie Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 MacKenzie Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 MacKenzie Way have a pool?
Yes, 500 MacKenzie Way has a pool.
Does 500 MacKenzie Way have accessible units?
No, 500 MacKenzie Way does not have accessible units.
Does 500 MacKenzie Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 MacKenzie Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 MacKenzie Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 MacKenzie Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd
Leander, TX 78641
Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
Hermosa Village
11680 Hero Way West
Leander, TX 78641
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd
Leander, TX 78641
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
Leander, TX 78641

Similar Pages

Leander 1 BedroomsLeander 2 Bedrooms
Leander Apartments with GaragesLeander Apartments with Gyms
Leander Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TX
Belton, TXBrushy Creek, TXBurnet, TXLago Vista, TXKingsland, TXBastrop, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXHornsby Bend, TXCanyon Lake, TXNolanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District