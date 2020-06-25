400 Stanford DR

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool air conditioning playground basketball court

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court game room playground pool

FRESHLY painted walls throughout to lighter color! Nice home on large lot; bonus/loft/game room upstairs. Large Master Suite w/sitting area...perfect for home office. Scraped wood laminate & hard tile floors...NO carpet. Fireplace. HVAC replaced in 2018. Covered front porch. See attached floor plan. Patio cover. Only 1 block to community pool, playground, pavilion & basketball court! Easy access to 183/183A/Parmer Lane. Quiet street. One mile to Capital Metro light rail stop! Looking for long term tenant