Leander, TX
400 Stanford DR
Last updated June 18 2019 at 6:05 PM

400 Stanford DR

400 Stanford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

400 Stanford Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
playground
pool
FRESHLY painted walls throughout to lighter color! Nice home on large lot; bonus/loft/game room upstairs. Large Master Suite w/sitting area...perfect for home office. Scraped wood laminate & hard tile floors...NO carpet. Fireplace. HVAC replaced in 2018. Covered front porch. See attached floor plan. Patio cover. Only 1 block to community pool, playground, pavilion & basketball court! Easy access to 183/183A/Parmer Lane. Quiet street. One mile to Capital Metro light rail stop! Looking for long term tenant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Stanford DR have any available units?
400 Stanford DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 400 Stanford DR have?
Some of 400 Stanford DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Stanford DR currently offering any rent specials?
400 Stanford DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Stanford DR pet-friendly?
No, 400 Stanford DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leander.
Does 400 Stanford DR offer parking?
No, 400 Stanford DR does not offer parking.
Does 400 Stanford DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Stanford DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Stanford DR have a pool?
Yes, 400 Stanford DR has a pool.
Does 400 Stanford DR have accessible units?
No, 400 Stanford DR does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Stanford DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Stanford DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Stanford DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 400 Stanford DR has units with air conditioning.
