319 Golden Gate Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

319 Golden Gate Drive

319 Golden Gate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

319 Golden Gate Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
3 bedroom, 2 bath in Horizon Park - Clean 3-2 in master planned community with swimming pool & parks. Fresh interior and exterior paint. New carpet. Vinyl plank flooring in all areas by bedrooms. Walk to elementary school. Open floorplan. Ready for immediate move-in.

Stuart Mencher, Realtor Smart Source Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993

Christi Holmes, Realtor Smart Source Realty Christi@smartsourcerealty.com 512-517-2657

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Golden Gate Drive have any available units?
319 Golden Gate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
Is 319 Golden Gate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
319 Golden Gate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Golden Gate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 Golden Gate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 319 Golden Gate Drive offer parking?
No, 319 Golden Gate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 319 Golden Gate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Golden Gate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Golden Gate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 319 Golden Gate Drive has a pool.
Does 319 Golden Gate Drive have accessible units?
No, 319 Golden Gate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Golden Gate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 Golden Gate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Golden Gate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 Golden Gate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

