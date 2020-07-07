All apartments in Leander
Find more places like 312 Greener Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leander, TX
/
312 Greener Drive
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

312 Greener Drive

312 Greener Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leander
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

312 Greener Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Beautiful, well maintained 3/2, one-story home in the Westwood Subdivision. Spacious, open-concept living. Open kitchen w/island & breakfast bar. Ample cabinet space, lots of natural light, window seat. Stainless appliances. Recently installed Hunter Douglas remote controlled blinds. Large pantry/utility room. Mature trees. Neighborhood amenities including community pool, park & playground. Leander ISD. Near super HEB, medical facilities, Leander Station, toll roads. Fast & Easy Application Process!
Beautiful, well maintained 3/2, one-story home in the Westwood Subdivision. Spacious, open-concept living. Open kitchen w/island & breakfast bar. Ample cabinet space, lots of natural light, window seat. Stainless appliances. Recently installed Hunter Douglas remote controlled blinds. Large pantry/utility room. Mature trees. Neighborhood amenities including community pool, park & playground. Leander ISD. Near super HEB, medical facilities, Leander Station, toll roads. Fast & Easy Application Process!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Greener Drive have any available units?
312 Greener Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
Is 312 Greener Drive currently offering any rent specials?
312 Greener Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Greener Drive pet-friendly?
No, 312 Greener Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leander.
Does 312 Greener Drive offer parking?
No, 312 Greener Drive does not offer parking.
Does 312 Greener Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Greener Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Greener Drive have a pool?
Yes, 312 Greener Drive has a pool.
Does 312 Greener Drive have accessible units?
No, 312 Greener Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Greener Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Greener Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Greener Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Greener Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd
Leander, TX 78641
Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd
Leander, TX 78641
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
Leander, TX 78641

Similar Pages

Leander 1 BedroomsLeander 2 Bedrooms
Leander Apartments with ParkingLeander Dog Friendly Apartments
Leander Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TX
Hornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXKingsland, TXNolanville, TXCanyon Lake, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District