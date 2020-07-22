BEAUTIFUL ONE STORY HOME*OPEN KITCHEN/LIVING/BREAKFAST*LIVING ROOM FEATURES BEAUTIFUL BRICK FIREPLACE*SECONDARY LIVING ROOM/FLEX/OFFICE*RECENT WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT*KITCHEN FEATURES CORIAN COUNTERTOPS*42 INCH CABINETS*MASTER SUITE W/JETTED TUB*RECESSED/LED LIGHTS*INDOOR UTILITY ROOM*2 CAR GARAGE W/OPENER*FENCED YARD*CLOSE TO 183A & LOTS OF NEW SHOPPING*MINUTES TO HEB GROCERY*LEANDER ISD*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 307 Briarwood DR have any available units?
307 Briarwood DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 307 Briarwood DR have?
Some of 307 Briarwood DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Briarwood DR currently offering any rent specials?
307 Briarwood DR is not currently offering any rent specials.