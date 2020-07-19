2825 Amber Valley LN

Beautiful One story in Crystal Falls. Spacious family room opens to the kitchen which makes this home a perfect place to entertain friends and family. Huge master closet! Stainless steel refrigerator included! Enjoy great amenities that Crystal Falls has to offer including community pool/splash pad with a lifeguard on duty.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
