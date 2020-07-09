2413 Grand Lake Parkway

Amenities

Super accessible 3/2.5 single story home 3 blocks from shopping and dining options, with private access to Leander Lake Lakewood Park. Well thought out floorplan with enclosed gas fireplace, large stone patio, xl walk-in shower, office, planning ctr, mudroom and a game/flex room. Tile floors, granite and stainless kitchen, 2" blinds w/window treatments, 6" trim and oil rubbed bronze fixtures provide great accents. Irrigated and reduced-maintenance lawn installed.

