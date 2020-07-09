All apartments in Leander
Last updated March 19 2019

2413 Grand Lake Parkway

Location

2413 Grand Lake Parkway, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
fireplace
Super accessible 3/2.5 single story home 3 blocks from shopping and dining options, with private access to Leander Lake Lakewood Park. Well thought out floorplan with enclosed gas fireplace, large stone patio, xl walk-in shower, office, planning ctr, mudroom and a game/flex room. Tile floors, granite and stainless kitchen, 2" blinds w/window treatments, 6" trim and oil rubbed bronze fixtures provide great accents. Irrigated and reduced-maintenance lawn installed.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 Grand Lake Parkway have any available units?
2413 Grand Lake Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 2413 Grand Lake Parkway have?
Some of 2413 Grand Lake Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2413 Grand Lake Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2413 Grand Lake Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 Grand Lake Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 2413 Grand Lake Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leander.
Does 2413 Grand Lake Parkway offer parking?
No, 2413 Grand Lake Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 2413 Grand Lake Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2413 Grand Lake Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 Grand Lake Parkway have a pool?
No, 2413 Grand Lake Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 2413 Grand Lake Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2413 Grand Lake Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 Grand Lake Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2413 Grand Lake Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2413 Grand Lake Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 2413 Grand Lake Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
