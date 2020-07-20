203 Marin Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Horizon Park - Nice 3-2 single story home in Horizon Park. Fresh full interior. New carpet. Vinyl plank flooring in kitchen, breakfast, living area and hallways. Front patio cover. Faux wood blinds. Walk to elementary school, community pool and parks. Great value and location!



