Home
/
Leander, TX
/
2003 Rim Rock Dr.
Last updated October 16 2019 at 4:50 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2003 Rim Rock Dr.
2003 Rim Rock Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2003 Rim Rock Drive, Leander, TX 78641
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Over 3000 SQ FT! Fenced Private Yard, Large 4 bedrooms/3 baths. Some Pets OK. Spacious 4/3 home in Leander with private backyard, open floor plan and bonus upstairs game room!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2003 Rim Rock Dr. have any available units?
2003 Rim Rock Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Leander, TX
.
What amenities does 2003 Rim Rock Dr. have?
Some of 2003 Rim Rock Dr.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2003 Rim Rock Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Rim Rock Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Rim Rock Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2003 Rim Rock Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2003 Rim Rock Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2003 Rim Rock Dr. offers parking.
Does 2003 Rim Rock Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Rim Rock Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Rim Rock Dr. have a pool?
No, 2003 Rim Rock Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Rim Rock Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2003 Rim Rock Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Rim Rock Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2003 Rim Rock Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2003 Rim Rock Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2003 Rim Rock Dr. has units with air conditioning.
