All apartments in Leander
Find more places like 2003 Rim Rock Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leander, TX
/
2003 Rim Rock Dr.
Last updated October 16 2019 at 4:50 AM

2003 Rim Rock Dr.

2003 Rim Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leander
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2003 Rim Rock Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Over 3000 SQ FT! Fenced Private Yard, Large 4 bedrooms/3 baths. Some Pets OK. Spacious 4/3 home in Leander with private backyard, open floor plan and bonus upstairs game room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Rim Rock Dr. have any available units?
2003 Rim Rock Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 2003 Rim Rock Dr. have?
Some of 2003 Rim Rock Dr.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Rim Rock Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Rim Rock Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Rim Rock Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2003 Rim Rock Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2003 Rim Rock Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2003 Rim Rock Dr. offers parking.
Does 2003 Rim Rock Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Rim Rock Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Rim Rock Dr. have a pool?
No, 2003 Rim Rock Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Rim Rock Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2003 Rim Rock Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Rim Rock Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2003 Rim Rock Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2003 Rim Rock Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2003 Rim Rock Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
Hermosa Village
11680 Hero Way West
Leander, TX 78641
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd
Leander, TX 78641
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
Leander, TX 78641

Similar Pages

Leander 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLeander 2 Bedroom Apartments
Leander Apartments with GaragesLeander Apartments with Gyms
Leander Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TX
Belton, TXBrushy Creek, TXBurnet, TXLago Vista, TXKingsland, TXBastrop, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXHornsby Bend, TXCanyon Lake, TXNolanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District