Home
/
Leander, TX
/
1810 Killarney DR
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:11 PM
1 of 34
1810 Killarney DR
1810 Killarney Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1810 Killarney Drive, Leander, TX 78641
Amenities
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1810 Killarney DR have any available units?
1810 Killarney DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Leander, TX
.
Is 1810 Killarney DR currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Killarney DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Killarney DR pet-friendly?
No, 1810 Killarney DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Leander
.
Does 1810 Killarney DR offer parking?
No, 1810 Killarney DR does not offer parking.
Does 1810 Killarney DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 Killarney DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Killarney DR have a pool?
No, 1810 Killarney DR does not have a pool.
Does 1810 Killarney DR have accessible units?
No, 1810 Killarney DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Killarney DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 Killarney DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1810 Killarney DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1810 Killarney DR does not have units with air conditioning.
