Home
/
Leander, TX
/
1769 Yaupon Grove LN
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:15 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1769 Yaupon Grove LN
1769 Yaupon Grove Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Leander
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Garage
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
1769 Yaupon Grove Ln, Leander, TX 78641
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1769 Yaupon Grove LN have any available units?
1769 Yaupon Grove LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Leander, TX
.
Is 1769 Yaupon Grove LN currently offering any rent specials?
1769 Yaupon Grove LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1769 Yaupon Grove LN pet-friendly?
No, 1769 Yaupon Grove LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Leander
.
Does 1769 Yaupon Grove LN offer parking?
No, 1769 Yaupon Grove LN does not offer parking.
Does 1769 Yaupon Grove LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1769 Yaupon Grove LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1769 Yaupon Grove LN have a pool?
No, 1769 Yaupon Grove LN does not have a pool.
Does 1769 Yaupon Grove LN have accessible units?
No, 1769 Yaupon Grove LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1769 Yaupon Grove LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1769 Yaupon Grove LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 1769 Yaupon Grove LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1769 Yaupon Grove LN does not have units with air conditioning.
