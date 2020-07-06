All apartments in Leander
1701 West Broade Street
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:09 PM

1701 West Broade Street

1701 West Broade Street · No Longer Available
Location

1701 West Broade Street, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1701 West Broade Street, Leander, TX 78641 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tiffany Barnes, Hometown Realtors Of Texas Llc, (210) 294-5793. Available from: 04/21/2020. No pets allowed. Move in ready home in great location and amazing neighborhood! Call us Today 210-294-5793 Hometown Realtors of Texas TREC License #9002058 Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified. Copyright© 2020, AUSTIN Actris. All Rights Reserved. [ Published 12-May-20 / ID 3515902 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 West Broade Street have any available units?
1701 West Broade Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
Is 1701 West Broade Street currently offering any rent specials?
1701 West Broade Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 West Broade Street pet-friendly?
No, 1701 West Broade Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leander.
Does 1701 West Broade Street offer parking?
No, 1701 West Broade Street does not offer parking.
Does 1701 West Broade Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 West Broade Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 West Broade Street have a pool?
No, 1701 West Broade Street does not have a pool.
Does 1701 West Broade Street have accessible units?
No, 1701 West Broade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 West Broade Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 West Broade Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 West Broade Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 West Broade Street does not have units with air conditioning.

