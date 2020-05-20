All apartments in Leander
1616 W. Broade Street

1616 West Broade Street · No Longer Available
Location

1616 West Broade Street, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
3 Beds/2.5 Bath/2 Car Garage Beautiful new home! - 3 Beds/2.5 Bath/2 Car Garage Beautiful new home, NEVER LIVED IN! Highly rated Leander Schools! Close to major shopping areas, 183 Toll Rd & just 5 min away from MetroRail. Spacious open floor plan w/ premium details: wood floors, quartz counters/kitchen & baths, stainless steel appliances, covered patio, full sod front & back & sprinkler sys. Nearby Austin Companies like Apple, Google, Facebook, Samsung, Dell, & EBay. $20/month due in addition to rent for HVAC filters regularly delivered.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5122561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 W. Broade Street have any available units?
1616 W. Broade Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 1616 W. Broade Street have?
Some of 1616 W. Broade Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 W. Broade Street currently offering any rent specials?
1616 W. Broade Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 W. Broade Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1616 W. Broade Street is pet friendly.
Does 1616 W. Broade Street offer parking?
Yes, 1616 W. Broade Street offers parking.
Does 1616 W. Broade Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 W. Broade Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 W. Broade Street have a pool?
No, 1616 W. Broade Street does not have a pool.
Does 1616 W. Broade Street have accessible units?
No, 1616 W. Broade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 W. Broade Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 W. Broade Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 W. Broade Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1616 W. Broade Street has units with air conditioning.
