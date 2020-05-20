1616 W. Broade Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

3 Beds/2.5 Bath/2 Car Garage Beautiful new home! - 3 Beds/2.5 Bath/2 Car Garage Beautiful new home, NEVER LIVED IN! Highly rated Leander Schools! Close to major shopping areas, 183 Toll Rd & just 5 min away from MetroRail. Spacious open floor plan w/ premium details: wood floors, quartz counters/kitchen & baths, stainless steel appliances, covered patio, full sod front & back & sprinkler sys. Nearby Austin Companies like Apple, Google, Facebook, Samsung, Dell, & EBay. $20/month due in addition to rent for HVAC filters regularly delivered.



No Cats Allowed



