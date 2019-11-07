147 S Bagdad Rd

Amenities

Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d'etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you've now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Austin, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious East Austin apartment.



Apartment Amenities



Stand Alone Islands



All LED Lighting



Granite Countertops



Garden Tubs



Washer and Dryer Included



Walk-In Closets



Wood Blinds



Stainless Steel Appliances



Direct Access/Lobby Access Garages



Community Amenities



2 Bark Parks



3 Picnic Areas with BBQ



Fitness Center



Resident Clubhouse



Media/Game Room



Detached Garages



BBQ Area at Pool



Resort Style Pool with Cabanas



Business Center



Luxe Life



Direct Access Garages



Limited Access Gates



