147 S Bagdad Rd

Amenities
Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d'etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you've now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Austin, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious East Austin apartment.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Stand Alone Islands
All LED Lighting
Granite Countertops
Garden Tubs
Washer and Dryer Included
Walk-In Closets
Wood Blinds
Stainless Steel Appliances
Direct Access/Lobby Access Garages
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
2 Bark Parks
3 Picnic Areas with BBQ
Fitness Center
Resident Clubhouse
Media/Game Room
Detached Garages
BBQ Area at Pool
Resort Style Pool with Cabanas
Business Center
Luxe Life
Direct Access Garages
Limited Access Gates