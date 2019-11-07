All apartments in Leander
Find more places like 147 S Bagdad Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leander, TX
/
147 S Bagdad Rd
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:00 PM

147 S Bagdad Rd

147 North Bagdad Road · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Leander
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

147 North Bagdad Road, Leander, TX 78641

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d'etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you've now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Austin, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious East Austin apartment. 

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Stand Alone Islands

All LED Lighting

Granite Countertops

Garden Tubs

Washer and Dryer Included

Walk-In Closets

Wood Blinds

Stainless Steel Appliances

Direct Access/Lobby Access Garages

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

2 Bark Parks

3 Picnic Areas with BBQ

Fitness Center

Resident Clubhouse

Media/Game Room

Detached Garages

BBQ Area at Pool

Resort Style Pool with Cabanas

Business Center

Luxe Life

Direct Access Garages

Limited Access Gates

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 S Bagdad Rd have any available units?
147 S Bagdad Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 147 S Bagdad Rd have?
Some of 147 S Bagdad Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 S Bagdad Rd currently offering any rent specials?
147 S Bagdad Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 S Bagdad Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 147 S Bagdad Rd is pet friendly.
Does 147 S Bagdad Rd offer parking?
Yes, 147 S Bagdad Rd does offer parking.
Does 147 S Bagdad Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 147 S Bagdad Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 S Bagdad Rd have a pool?
Yes, 147 S Bagdad Rd has a pool.
Does 147 S Bagdad Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 147 S Bagdad Rd has accessible units.
Does 147 S Bagdad Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 S Bagdad Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 147 S Bagdad Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 147 S Bagdad Rd has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 147 S Bagdad Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd
Leander, TX 78641
Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
Hermosa Village
11680 Hero Way West
Leander, TX 78641
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way
Leander, TX 78641
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd
Leander, TX 78641
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
Leander, TX 78641

Similar Pages

Leander 1 BedroomsLeander 2 Bedrooms
Leander Apartments with ParkingLeander Dog Friendly Apartments
Leander Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TX
Hornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXKingsland, TXNolanville, TXCanyon Lake, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity