1414 Ridgewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

READY FOR MOVE-IN BY 06/16/19. Immaculate and sunny 3-bed / 2-bath home with tons of features! Hard flooring throughout with wood floors in all living areas/bedrooms!! Front entry opens to a formal dining area that would also make a perfect office. Updated kitchen includes a gas range and granite counters with tile backsplash. Master bath also includes granite counters with dual sinks as well as a separate garden tub and shower. Other features include vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, automated blinds and a large rear patio...perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. Pet friendly!