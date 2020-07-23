All apartments in Leander
Last updated May 27 2019 at 1:05 AM

1414 Ridgewood Drive

1414 Ridgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1414 Ridgewood Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
READY FOR MOVE-IN BY 06/16/19. Immaculate and sunny 3-bed / 2-bath home with tons of features! Hard flooring throughout with wood floors in all living areas/bedrooms!! Front entry opens to a formal dining area that would also make a perfect office. Updated kitchen includes a gas range and granite counters with tile backsplash. Master bath also includes granite counters with dual sinks as well as a separate garden tub and shower. Other features include vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, automated blinds and a large rear patio...perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. Pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Ridgewood Drive have any available units?
1414 Ridgewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 1414 Ridgewood Drive have?
Some of 1414 Ridgewood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 Ridgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Ridgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Ridgewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1414 Ridgewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1414 Ridgewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1414 Ridgewood Drive offers parking.
Does 1414 Ridgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 Ridgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Ridgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 1414 Ridgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Ridgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1414 Ridgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Ridgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 Ridgewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1414 Ridgewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1414 Ridgewood Drive has units with air conditioning.
