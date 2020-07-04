All apartments in Leander
Leander, TX
1402 Shamitas Court
1402 Shamitas Court

1402 Shamitas Court · No Longer Available
Location

1402 Shamitas Court, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Shamitas Court have any available units?
1402 Shamitas Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
Is 1402 Shamitas Court currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Shamitas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Shamitas Court pet-friendly?
No, 1402 Shamitas Court is not pet friendly.
Does 1402 Shamitas Court offer parking?
No, 1402 Shamitas Court does not offer parking.
Does 1402 Shamitas Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 Shamitas Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Shamitas Court have a pool?
No, 1402 Shamitas Court does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Shamitas Court have accessible units?
No, 1402 Shamitas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Shamitas Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 Shamitas Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1402 Shamitas Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1402 Shamitas Court does not have units with air conditioning.

