All apartments in Leander
Find more places like 1313 Patito Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
1313 Patito Pl
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM
1 of 25
1313 Patito Pl
1313 Patito Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1313 Patito Place, Leander, TX 78641
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
1313 Patito PL -
(RLNE5131505)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1313 Patito Pl have any available units?
1313 Patito Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Leander, TX
.
What amenities does 1313 Patito Pl have?
Some of 1313 Patito Pl's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1313 Patito Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Patito Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Patito Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1313 Patito Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1313 Patito Pl offer parking?
No, 1313 Patito Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1313 Patito Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 Patito Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Patito Pl have a pool?
No, 1313 Patito Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1313 Patito Pl have accessible units?
No, 1313 Patito Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Patito Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1313 Patito Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 Patito Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1313 Patito Pl has units with air conditioning.
