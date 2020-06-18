Amenities
1305 Rutherford Drive Available 07/08/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home on a Cul-De-Sac in Leander - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home on a Cul-De-Sac in Leander ~ Wood Floors Downstairs ~ New Carpet in Bedrooms ~ Easy Access to Toll 183 for Quick Commute into Austin ~ Neighborhood Pool ~ Great Schools ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com
(RLNE4095894)