All apartments in Leander
Find more places like 1305 Rutherford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leander, TX
/
1305 Rutherford Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1305 Rutherford Drive

1305 Rutherford Drive · (737) 215-4630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Leander
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1305 Rutherford Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1305 Rutherford Drive · Avail. Jul 8

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
1305 Rutherford Drive Available 07/08/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home on a Cul-De-Sac in Leander - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home on a Cul-De-Sac in Leander ~ Wood Floors Downstairs ~ New Carpet in Bedrooms ~ Easy Access to Toll 183 for Quick Commute into Austin ~ Neighborhood Pool ~ Great Schools ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com

(RLNE4095894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Rutherford Drive have any available units?
1305 Rutherford Drive has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1305 Rutherford Drive have?
Some of 1305 Rutherford Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Rutherford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Rutherford Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Rutherford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Rutherford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Rutherford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Rutherford Drive does offer parking.
Does 1305 Rutherford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Rutherford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Rutherford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1305 Rutherford Drive has a pool.
Does 1305 Rutherford Drive have accessible units?
No, 1305 Rutherford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Rutherford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Rutherford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Rutherford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 Rutherford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1305 Rutherford Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd
Leander, TX 78641
Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
Hermosa Village
11680 Hero Way West
Leander, TX 78641
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way
Leander, TX 78641
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd
Leander, TX 78641
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
Leander, TX 78641

Similar Pages

Leander 1 BedroomsLeander 2 Bedrooms
Leander Apartments with ParkingLeander Dog Friendly Apartments
Leander Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TX
Hornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXKingsland, TXNolanville, TXCanyon Lake, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity