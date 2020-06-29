All apartments in Leander
1209 Still Meadow Dr
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

1209 Still Meadow Dr

1209 Still Meadow Drive
Location

1209 Still Meadow Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
concierge
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
1209 Still Meadow Dr Available 04/18/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Leander - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Leander ~ Open Floorplan w/Cozy Fireplace ~ Kitchen Open to Living Area ~ Beautiful New Premium Wood Look Vinyl Plank Flooring ~ Spacious Master w/Full Bath ~ Generous Secondary Bedrooms ~ 2" Blinds Throughout ~ Large Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Patio ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Laundry Room w/Gas & Electric Dryer Connections ~ Near Great Leander Schools, Shopping & Dining ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month. This package includes: Air Filters, Landlords Required Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting.

(RLNE5527178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Still Meadow Dr have any available units?
1209 Still Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 1209 Still Meadow Dr have?
Some of 1209 Still Meadow Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Still Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Still Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Still Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 Still Meadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1209 Still Meadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Still Meadow Dr offers parking.
Does 1209 Still Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Still Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Still Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 1209 Still Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Still Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 1209 Still Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Still Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 Still Meadow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1209 Still Meadow Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1209 Still Meadow Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
