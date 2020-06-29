Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage concierge

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage

1209 Still Meadow Dr Available 04/18/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Leander - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Leander ~ Open Floorplan w/Cozy Fireplace ~ Kitchen Open to Living Area ~ Beautiful New Premium Wood Look Vinyl Plank Flooring ~ Spacious Master w/Full Bath ~ Generous Secondary Bedrooms ~ 2" Blinds Throughout ~ Large Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Patio ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Laundry Room w/Gas & Electric Dryer Connections ~ Near Great Leander Schools, Shopping & Dining ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month. This package includes: Air Filters, Landlords Required Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting.



(RLNE5527178)