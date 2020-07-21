All apartments in Leander
Last updated January 5 2020

1200 Drake Cove · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Drake Cove, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Fabulous 4 bedroom with beautiful hill county view. Open floor plan. Gourmet Kitchen. Corian Counter tops. Walk-in pantry. 42" cabinets. Private master bedroom suite w/ 2 walk-in closets. Double vanity (separate), separate shower & garden tub. Spacious secondary bedrooms all with walk-in closets. Lots of natural lighting with the high ceilings. Pride of ownership! Walking trails, pools, tennis courts, park, clubhouse and golf course. Wonderful neighborhood, great neighbors in the quite Cul-De-Sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Drake Cove have any available units?
1200 Drake Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 1200 Drake Cove have?
Some of 1200 Drake Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Drake Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Drake Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Drake Cove pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Drake Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leander.
Does 1200 Drake Cove offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Drake Cove offers parking.
Does 1200 Drake Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Drake Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Drake Cove have a pool?
Yes, 1200 Drake Cove has a pool.
Does 1200 Drake Cove have accessible units?
No, 1200 Drake Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Drake Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Drake Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 Drake Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 Drake Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
