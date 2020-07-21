1200 Drake Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Fabulous 4 bedroom with beautiful hill county view. Open floor plan. Gourmet Kitchen. Corian Counter tops. Walk-in pantry. 42" cabinets. Private master bedroom suite w/ 2 walk-in closets. Double vanity (separate), separate shower & garden tub. Spacious secondary bedrooms all with walk-in closets. Lots of natural lighting with the high ceilings. Pride of ownership! Walking trails, pools, tennis courts, park, clubhouse and golf course. Wonderful neighborhood, great neighbors in the quite Cul-De-Sac.