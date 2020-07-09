All apartments in Leander
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:28 AM

1104 Cactus Apple Street

1104 Cactus Apple St · No Longer Available
Location

1104 Cactus Apple St, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new 4 bedroom, 4 bath with 2 car garage and fenced in yard. This a energy efficient home which will be completed by end of January.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Cactus Apple Street have any available units?
1104 Cactus Apple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
Is 1104 Cactus Apple Street currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Cactus Apple Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Cactus Apple Street pet-friendly?
No, 1104 Cactus Apple Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leander.
Does 1104 Cactus Apple Street offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Cactus Apple Street offers parking.
Does 1104 Cactus Apple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Cactus Apple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Cactus Apple Street have a pool?
No, 1104 Cactus Apple Street does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Cactus Apple Street have accessible units?
No, 1104 Cactus Apple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Cactus Apple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Cactus Apple Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Cactus Apple Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 Cactus Apple Street does not have units with air conditioning.
