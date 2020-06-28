All apartments in Leander
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:27 AM

1056 W South ST

1056 West South Street · No Longer Available
Location

1056 West South Street, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1056 W South ST have any available units?
1056 W South ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
Is 1056 W South ST currently offering any rent specials?
1056 W South ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1056 W South ST pet-friendly?
No, 1056 W South ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leander.
Does 1056 W South ST offer parking?
No, 1056 W South ST does not offer parking.
Does 1056 W South ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1056 W South ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1056 W South ST have a pool?
No, 1056 W South ST does not have a pool.
Does 1056 W South ST have accessible units?
No, 1056 W South ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1056 W South ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1056 W South ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1056 W South ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1056 W South ST does not have units with air conditioning.
