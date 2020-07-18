All apartments in Leander
1025 Coulee DR

1025 Coulee Drive · (512) 263-6707
Location

1025 Coulee Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2264 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Opportunity to Reside in a Beautiful Brand New 1-Story Home Available for Immediate Move-In! Inviting Open Floorplan w/ Large Rooms, High Ceilings, and Spectacular Vaulted Dining Area. Modern Upgraded Features Include Granite Countertops, Beautiful Wood Floors Throughout Main Living and Dining Areas, Carpeted Bedrooms, Double Vanity, Sep Stand-Up Shower, Garden Tub, and Walk-In Closets. Private Backyard w/ Large Covered Patio and Sprinkler System. Walk to Jim Plain Elem! Great LISD Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Coulee DR have any available units?
1025 Coulee DR has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1025 Coulee DR have?
Some of 1025 Coulee DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Coulee DR currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Coulee DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Coulee DR pet-friendly?
No, 1025 Coulee DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leander.
Does 1025 Coulee DR offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Coulee DR offers parking.
Does 1025 Coulee DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Coulee DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Coulee DR have a pool?
No, 1025 Coulee DR does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Coulee DR have accessible units?
No, 1025 Coulee DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Coulee DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 Coulee DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 Coulee DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 Coulee DR does not have units with air conditioning.
