1025 Coulee DR

Amenities
Opportunity to Reside in a Beautiful Brand New 1-Story Home Available for Immediate Move-In! Inviting Open Floorplan w/ Large Rooms, High Ceilings, and Spectacular Vaulted Dining Area. Modern Upgraded Features Include Granite Countertops, Beautiful Wood Floors Throughout Main Living and Dining Areas, Carpeted Bedrooms, Double Vanity, Sep Stand-Up Shower, Garden Tub, and Walk-In Closets. Private Backyard w/ Large Covered Patio and Sprinkler System. Walk to Jim Plain Elem! Great LISD Schools!