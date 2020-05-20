All apartments in Leander
Find more places like 1009 Buttercup Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leander, TX
/
1009 Buttercup Court
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:36 PM

1009 Buttercup Court

1009 Buttercup Ct · (512) 487-7855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Leander
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1009 Buttercup Ct, Leander, TX 78641

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1641 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Buttercup Court have any available units?
1009 Buttercup Court has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1009 Buttercup Court currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Buttercup Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Buttercup Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 Buttercup Court is pet friendly.
Does 1009 Buttercup Court offer parking?
No, 1009 Buttercup Court does not offer parking.
Does 1009 Buttercup Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Buttercup Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Buttercup Court have a pool?
No, 1009 Buttercup Court does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Buttercup Court have accessible units?
No, 1009 Buttercup Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Buttercup Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 Buttercup Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 Buttercup Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 Buttercup Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1009 Buttercup Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeline Apartments
3000 Lakeline Blvd
Leander, TX 78641
22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd
Leander, TX 78641
Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
Hermosa Village
11680 Hero Way West
Leander, TX 78641
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way
Leander, TX 78641
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd
Leander, TX 78641

Similar Pages

Leander 1 BedroomsLeander 2 Bedrooms
Leander Apartments with ParkingLeander Dog Friendly Apartments
Leander Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TX
Hornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXKingsland, TXNolanville, TXCanyon Lake, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity