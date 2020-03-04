All apartments in Leander
1009 Arvada Dr

1009 Arvada Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1009 Arvada Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1009 Arvada Dr Available 04/05/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Leander's Savanna Ranch - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Leander's Savanna Ranch ~ Open Living Area w/High Ceilings & Fireplace ~ Large Kitchen w/Mocha Cabinets, Granite Countertops & Stainless Appliances ~ Wood Flooring Throughout w/Ceramic Tile in Wet Area's ~ Spacious Master w/Double Vanity, Garden Tub, Separate Shower & Large Walk-In Closet ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Covered Patio Area ~ Full Sprinkler System ~ Close to Great Leander Schools & Near 183/183A. HEB & Other Shopping Nearby

(RLNE4785982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Arvada Dr have any available units?
1009 Arvada Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 1009 Arvada Dr have?
Some of 1009 Arvada Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Arvada Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Arvada Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Arvada Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 Arvada Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1009 Arvada Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Arvada Dr offers parking.
Does 1009 Arvada Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Arvada Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Arvada Dr have a pool?
No, 1009 Arvada Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Arvada Dr have accessible units?
No, 1009 Arvada Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Arvada Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 Arvada Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 Arvada Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 Arvada Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
