1007 Middle Brook DR
1007 Middle Brook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1007 Middle Brook Drive, Leander, TX 78641
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Benbrook Ranch Family Home . Wonderful Floor Plan . 4 BEDROOMS (3 upstairs / 1 downstairs). 3 FULL BATHROOMS (2 up / 1 down). LARGE GAME ROOM LOFT. Backs to 45 acre park .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1007 Middle Brook DR have any available units?
1007 Middle Brook DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Leander, TX
.
What amenities does 1007 Middle Brook DR have?
Some of 1007 Middle Brook DR's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1007 Middle Brook DR currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Middle Brook DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Middle Brook DR pet-friendly?
No, 1007 Middle Brook DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Leander
.
Does 1007 Middle Brook DR offer parking?
Yes, 1007 Middle Brook DR offers parking.
Does 1007 Middle Brook DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Middle Brook DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Middle Brook DR have a pool?
No, 1007 Middle Brook DR does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Middle Brook DR have accessible units?
No, 1007 Middle Brook DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Middle Brook DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 Middle Brook DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 Middle Brook DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 Middle Brook DR does not have units with air conditioning.
