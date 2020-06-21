1004 Flanagan Dr.

Amenities
Adorable & Affordable & Ready for Quick Move in! Gorgeous metro flooring throughout (no carpet!), 9 ft ceilings, boxed out window seats, custom ceiling fans & lighting, 2 in wood blinds, double vanities, sep tub & shower, HUGE master WIC, & tile surround shower & large covered patio!3 Beds/2 Baths + office/study & 2 Car Garage. Minutes to Metro Rail, HEB Plus, & Coming Soon Northline shopping!! Top rated LISD schools & walking distance to park & pool! New Fridge coming soon! Easy online application!