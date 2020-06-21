All apartments in Leander
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:13 AM

1004 Flanagan Dr.

1004 Flanagan Drive · (512) 825-1667
Location

1004 Flanagan Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1724 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Adorable & Affordable & Ready for Quick Move in! Gorgeous metro flooring throughout (no carpet!), 9 ft ceilings, boxed out window seats, custom ceiling fans & lighting, 2 in wood blinds, double vanities, sep tub & shower, HUGE master WIC, & tile surround shower & large covered patio!3 Beds/2 Baths + office/study & 2 Car Garage. Minutes to Metro Rail, HEB Plus, & Coming Soon Northline shopping!! Top rated LISD schools & walking distance to park & pool! New Fridge coming soon! Easy online application!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Flanagan Dr. have any available units?
1004 Flanagan Dr. has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1004 Flanagan Dr. have?
Some of 1004 Flanagan Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 Flanagan Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Flanagan Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Flanagan Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1004 Flanagan Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leander.
Does 1004 Flanagan Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1004 Flanagan Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1004 Flanagan Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 Flanagan Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Flanagan Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1004 Flanagan Dr. has a pool.
Does 1004 Flanagan Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1004 Flanagan Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Flanagan Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 Flanagan Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 Flanagan Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 Flanagan Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
