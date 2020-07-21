Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home that has gone through renovation in last month. Ready for the next tenant. Wood laminate flooring, interior paint, exterior paint, landscaping and fence just done in last 2 months
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1000 Honeysuckle Drive have any available units?
1000 Honeysuckle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 1000 Honeysuckle Drive have?
Some of 1000 Honeysuckle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Honeysuckle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Honeysuckle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.