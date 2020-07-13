All apartments in League City
Calder Square

Open Now until 6pm
1111 W Main St · (832) 271-2365
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Up to $120 off on select units!
Location

1111 W Main St, League City, TX 77573

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1702 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 901 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3903 · Avail. Sep 19

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 3502 · Avail. Sep 8

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 3802 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Calder Square.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest parking
hot tub
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! This desirable community in League City, TX reflects a tradition of elegant living in a garden style setting enhanced by beautiful landscaping. You'll discover a friendly neighborhood conveniently located near shops, restaurants, schools and grocery stores. Relax at home, entertain your guests and take advantage of the quality amenities that are designed to enhance your living experience. Our apartment homes feature spacious all electric kitchens with pantries, quality carpeting, window coverings, ceiling fans, air conditioning, spacious walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and washer and dryer connections. Proud of our time-honored commitment to excellence, we will continually strive to make your home a special place to live. Community amenities include a shimmering swimming pool with sun deck, a children's play area, guest ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $75 per married couple
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Calder Square have any available units?
Calder Square has 9 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
What amenities does Calder Square have?
Some of Calder Square's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Calder Square currently offering any rent specials?
Calder Square is offering the following rent specials: Up to $120 off on select units!
Is Calder Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Calder Square is pet friendly.
Does Calder Square offer parking?
Yes, Calder Square offers parking.
Does Calder Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Calder Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Calder Square have a pool?
Yes, Calder Square has a pool.
Does Calder Square have accessible units?
No, Calder Square does not have accessible units.
Does Calder Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Calder Square has units with dishwashers.
