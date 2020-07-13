Calder Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance guest parking hot tub

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! This desirable community in League City, TX reflects a tradition of elegant living in a garden style setting enhanced by beautiful landscaping. You'll discover a friendly neighborhood conveniently located near shops, restaurants, schools and grocery stores. Relax at home, entertain your guests and take advantage of the quality amenities that are designed to enhance your living experience. Our apartment homes feature spacious all electric kitchens with pantries, quality carpeting, window coverings, ceiling fans, air conditioning, spacious walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and washer and dryer connections. Proud of our time-honored commitment to excellence, we will continually strive to make your home a special place to live. Community amenities include a shimmering swimming pool with sun deck, a children's play area, guest ...