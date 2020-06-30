All apartments in League City
Last updated February 7 2020 at 11:02 AM

707 Newport Boulevard

707 Newport Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

707 Newport Boulevard, League City, TX 77573
Newport

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute and cozy home on an oversized lot! Open concept kitchen with granite counters! Home is light and bright! All rooms offer ample space and good size closets! Backyard with a cozy patio! Extra long driveway! Hurry and make this yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Newport Boulevard have any available units?
707 Newport Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in League City, TX.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
Is 707 Newport Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
707 Newport Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Newport Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 707 Newport Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in League City.
Does 707 Newport Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 707 Newport Boulevard offers parking.
Does 707 Newport Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Newport Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Newport Boulevard have a pool?
No, 707 Newport Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 707 Newport Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 707 Newport Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Newport Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 Newport Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 707 Newport Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 Newport Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Huntcliff
2525 St Christopher Ave
League City, TX 77573
Fairways at South Shore
3045 Marina Bay Dr
League City, TX 77573
Calder Square
1111 W Main St
League City, TX 77573
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St
League City, TX 77573
Century South Shore
2800 E League City Pkwy
League City, TX 77573
Avenues at Tuscan Lakes
1805 S Egret Bay Blvd
League City, TX 77573
Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes
1450 E League City Pkwy
League City, TX 77573
South Shore Lakes
3850 Fm 518 Rd East
League City, TX 77573

