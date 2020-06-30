707 Newport Boulevard, League City, TX 77573 Newport
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute and cozy home on an oversized lot! Open concept kitchen with granite counters! Home is light and bright! All rooms offer ample space and good size closets! Backyard with a cozy patio! Extra long driveway! Hurry and make this yours today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 707 Newport Boulevard have any available units?
707 Newport Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in League City, TX.