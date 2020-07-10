617 Rocky Hollow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Wow. Pristine home ready for new tenants. Freshly painted (5/2020) interior, tiled entry, formal dining, open kitchen to the family room, Kitchen features granite counters, tile back splash, window seat, breakfast room, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, family room with gas log fireplace, master down, game room and 4 bedrooms up. Exterior painted 2019. Spacious back yard, water purification system, ceiling fans, solar screens, fridge, covered front porch, close to many amenities, shopping, schools, restaurants, parks, CCISD