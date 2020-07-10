All apartments in League City
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:34 AM

617 Rocky Hollow Lane

617 Rocky Hollow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

617 Rocky Hollow Lane, League City, TX 77573
South Shore Harbour

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Wow. Pristine home ready for new tenants. Freshly painted (5/2020) interior, tiled entry, formal dining, open kitchen to the family room, Kitchen features granite counters, tile back splash, window seat, breakfast room, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, family room with gas log fireplace, master down, game room and 4 bedrooms up. Exterior painted 2019. Spacious back yard, water purification system, ceiling fans, solar screens, fridge, covered front porch, close to many amenities, shopping, schools, restaurants, parks, CCISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Rocky Hollow Lane have any available units?
617 Rocky Hollow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in League City, TX.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 Rocky Hollow Lane have?
Some of 617 Rocky Hollow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Rocky Hollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
617 Rocky Hollow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Rocky Hollow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 617 Rocky Hollow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in League City.
Does 617 Rocky Hollow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 617 Rocky Hollow Lane offers parking.
Does 617 Rocky Hollow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 617 Rocky Hollow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Rocky Hollow Lane have a pool?
No, 617 Rocky Hollow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 617 Rocky Hollow Lane have accessible units?
No, 617 Rocky Hollow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Rocky Hollow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 Rocky Hollow Lane has units with dishwashers.

