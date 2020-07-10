All apartments in League City
412 Starborough Drive

412 Starborrough Drive · No Longer Available
Location

412 Starborrough Drive, League City, TX 77573
Meadow Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Starborough Drive have any available units?
412 Starborough Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in League City, TX.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
Is 412 Starborough Drive currently offering any rent specials?
412 Starborough Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Starborough Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Starborough Drive is pet friendly.
Does 412 Starborough Drive offer parking?
No, 412 Starborough Drive does not offer parking.
Does 412 Starborough Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Starborough Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Starborough Drive have a pool?
No, 412 Starborough Drive does not have a pool.
Does 412 Starborough Drive have accessible units?
No, 412 Starborough Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Starborough Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Starborough Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Starborough Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Starborough Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

