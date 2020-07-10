Rent Calculator
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:31 AM
1 of 31
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
301 West Wilkins Street
301 West Wilkins Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
301 West Wilkins Street, League City, TX 77573
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 bedrooms 2 bath
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 301 West Wilkins Street have any available units?
301 West Wilkins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in League City, TX.
League City, TX
.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
League City Rent Report
.
Is 301 West Wilkins Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 West Wilkins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 West Wilkins Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 West Wilkins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in League City.
pet friendly listings in League City
.
Does 301 West Wilkins Street offer parking?
No, 301 West Wilkins Street does not offer parking.
Does 301 West Wilkins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 West Wilkins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 West Wilkins Street have a pool?
No, 301 West Wilkins Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 West Wilkins Street have accessible units?
No, 301 West Wilkins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 West Wilkins Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 West Wilkins Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 West Wilkins Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 West Wilkins Street does not have units with air conditioning.
