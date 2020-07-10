All apartments in League City
Location

2801 Custer Drive, League City, TX 77573
The Landing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fee has been waived off until 28th of Feb, Apply Now!
Receive 1 month of FREE rent when you sign a 13-Month Lease.*
*Leases and deposit must be signed and paid by 02/28/19 And Move in must take place
within 21 days

Property ID # 8882553597

Address - 2801 Custer Dr, League City, TX 77573

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2SHr4It

Visit the following link to schedule a self-showing

renter.rently.com/properties/740000

Note : Please go to the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property .
It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.

rhssrentals.com/rently

For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com

Property Description

This property is professionally managed by REALHome Services and Solutions, Inc.

Walking through the front door, you'll love the open and airy feeling of this, 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and offers 1531 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home located in League City, TX is available to view today.

Please note that this property is part of a Homeowners Association (HOA).
HOA application fee (and HOA security deposit, if applicable) may need to be paid by the RHSS-approved tenant, which is reimbursable upon presentation of receipt.
Upon submission of all requirements requested by the HOA, the HOA may take up to 30 days to review a tenant's application.
Move in date is subject to final review and approval of governing HOA. Additional information may be required.

If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.

Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.

This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).

Broker Firm Name: NeighborHOOD & Commercial REO Real Estate Services, LLC
Broker Name: Ronald Hood
Contact Number: (713)-826-6293
Email Address: neighborhoodreoalt@gmail.com

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2SHr4It

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 Custer Dr have any available units?
2801 Custer Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in League City, TX.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
Is 2801 Custer Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Custer Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Custer Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2801 Custer Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2801 Custer Dr offer parking?
No, 2801 Custer Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2801 Custer Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 Custer Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Custer Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2801 Custer Dr has a pool.
Does 2801 Custer Dr have accessible units?
No, 2801 Custer Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Custer Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 Custer Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2801 Custer Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2801 Custer Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

