2610 Shady Bayou

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool fireplace game room bathtub

Old Victorian style with updated living! Freshly painted throughout, newer carpet! Kitchen opens to Living room for an open concept feel! Gas fireplace and high ceilings in the Living room! Master bedroom and en suite bathroom with shower and soaking tub downstairs. Two sizable bedrooms, 1 bath and gameroom upstairs! Bid enough backyard for entertainment and covered patio! Quiet and convenient neighborhood to I-45 and Grand Parkway. Make it yours today! One year Back Yard Blinds Carpet Ceramic Tile One Fireplace Pool