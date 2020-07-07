All apartments in League City
Last updated May 20 2019 at 1:42 PM

2610 Shady Bayou

2610 Shady Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2610 Shady Lane, League City, TX 77598

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2bb462b0e5 ---- Old Victorian style with updated living! Freshly painted throughout, newer carpet! Kitchen opens to Living room for an open concept feel! Gas fireplace and high ceilings in the Living room! Master bedroom and en suite bathroom with shower and soaking tub downstairs. Two sizable bedrooms, 1 bath and gameroom upstairs! Bid enough backyard for entertainment and covered patio! Quiet and convenient neighborhood to I-45 and Grand Parkway. Make it yours today! One year Back Yard Blinds Carpet Ceramic Tile One Fireplace Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 Shady Bayou have any available units?
2610 Shady Bayou doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in League City, TX.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2610 Shady Bayou have?
Some of 2610 Shady Bayou's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 Shady Bayou currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Shady Bayou is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Shady Bayou pet-friendly?
No, 2610 Shady Bayou is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in League City.
Does 2610 Shady Bayou offer parking?
No, 2610 Shady Bayou does not offer parking.
Does 2610 Shady Bayou have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 Shady Bayou does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Shady Bayou have a pool?
Yes, 2610 Shady Bayou has a pool.
Does 2610 Shady Bayou have accessible units?
No, 2610 Shady Bayou does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Shady Bayou have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 Shady Bayou does not have units with dishwashers.

