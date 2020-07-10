Rent Calculator
Home
/
League City, TX
/
2022 Spinnaker Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Location
2022 Spinnaker Drive, League City, TX 77573
Harbour Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home! This is a gorgeous house in a desirable neighborhood. This home includes all appliances even the washer and dryer. Please call and schedule a showing to see this great floor plan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2022 Spinnaker Drive have any available units?
2022 Spinnaker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
League City, TX
.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
League City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2022 Spinnaker Drive have?
Some of 2022 Spinnaker Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2022 Spinnaker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2022 Spinnaker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 Spinnaker Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2022 Spinnaker Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in League City
.
Does 2022 Spinnaker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2022 Spinnaker Drive offers parking.
Does 2022 Spinnaker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2022 Spinnaker Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 Spinnaker Drive have a pool?
No, 2022 Spinnaker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2022 Spinnaker Drive have accessible units?
No, 2022 Spinnaker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 Spinnaker Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2022 Spinnaker Drive has units with dishwashers.
