Home
/
League City, TX
/
150 Pecan Dr-604
Last updated November 23 2019 at 11:08 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
150 Pecan Dr-604
150 Pecan Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
150 Pecan Dr, League City, TX 77573
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 unit Townhome Loft
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 150 Pecan Dr-604 have any available units?
150 Pecan Dr-604 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
League City, TX
.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
League City Rent Report
.
Is 150 Pecan Dr-604 currently offering any rent specials?
150 Pecan Dr-604 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Pecan Dr-604 pet-friendly?
No, 150 Pecan Dr-604 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in League City
.
Does 150 Pecan Dr-604 offer parking?
No, 150 Pecan Dr-604 does not offer parking.
Does 150 Pecan Dr-604 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Pecan Dr-604 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Pecan Dr-604 have a pool?
No, 150 Pecan Dr-604 does not have a pool.
Does 150 Pecan Dr-604 have accessible units?
No, 150 Pecan Dr-604 does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Pecan Dr-604 have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Pecan Dr-604 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Pecan Dr-604 have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Pecan Dr-604 does not have units with air conditioning.
