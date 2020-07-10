All apartments in League City
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:15 PM

1336 South Shore District

1336 South Shore Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1336 South Shore Boulevard, League City, TX 77573
South Shore Harbour and Marina

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b04aaca0a3 ---- Welcome to South Shore District --- Austin's premier location to live and play on the shores of Lady Bird Lake. Three new Austin apartment choices await you as you experience the lifestyle you crave. South Shore District is open for immediate move-ins. Our mixed-use community is strategically located near I-35 in the East Riverside corridor with views of downtown Austin, providing a superior option for a downtown Austin apartment. Make your move today by calling or visiting our leasing center, and let us show you why South Shore District is the best Austin apartment for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 South Shore District have any available units?
1336 South Shore District doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in League City, TX.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1336 South Shore District have?
Some of 1336 South Shore District's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 South Shore District currently offering any rent specials?
1336 South Shore District is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 South Shore District pet-friendly?
No, 1336 South Shore District is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in League City.
Does 1336 South Shore District offer parking?
No, 1336 South Shore District does not offer parking.
Does 1336 South Shore District have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1336 South Shore District does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 South Shore District have a pool?
Yes, 1336 South Shore District has a pool.
Does 1336 South Shore District have accessible units?
No, 1336 South Shore District does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 South Shore District have units with dishwashers?
No, 1336 South Shore District does not have units with dishwashers.

